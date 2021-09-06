Sei Investments Co. Sells 120,549 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

