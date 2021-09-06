Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,603 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after buying an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.