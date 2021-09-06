Sei Investments Co. Sells 71,286 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.