Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,130 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

