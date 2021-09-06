SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 29.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 71,033 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.04 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.