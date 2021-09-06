Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Cap of $742,817.28

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $742,817.28 and $24,099.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

