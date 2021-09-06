Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $41.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.