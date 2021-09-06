Semtech Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMTC. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

