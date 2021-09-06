Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

