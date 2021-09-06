Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.59 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $115.45 million and approximately $120.59 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

