Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

