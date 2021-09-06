SHAKE (SHAKE) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SHAKE coin can currently be bought for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHAKE has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00154206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00208911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.41 or 0.07416132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,899.26 or 1.00013083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.00955303 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

SHAKE Coin Trading

