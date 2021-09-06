Sharder (SS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $119,903.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $119,903.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

