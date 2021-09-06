SHIELD Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $134,979.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.12 or 0.07477478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $782.30 or 0.01486516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00416385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00139347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.53 or 0.00597675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00525099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00369997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005759 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

