Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $67.27 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Shopping has a total market cap of $63.03 million and $659,237.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.27 or 0.00128102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,075 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

