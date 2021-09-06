Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMCX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 299.50 ($3.91). 602,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,811. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.75. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

