Shyft Network Hits One Day Volume of $832,502.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $116.65 million and approximately $832,502.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

