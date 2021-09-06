Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

