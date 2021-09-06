Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €139.97 and its 200-day moving average is €140.25. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

