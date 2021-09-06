Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $179,149.13 and approximately $22.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,012,544 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

