Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $113.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

