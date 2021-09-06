SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $517.83 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $517.83 million and $55.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

