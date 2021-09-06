Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00207391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.63 or 0.07494997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,480.56 or 0.99943793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.00941578 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

