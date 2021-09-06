Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

