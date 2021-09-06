SmartKey Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.89 million and $3.10 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00144309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00796645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00047440 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

