Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,808.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

