SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003577 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

