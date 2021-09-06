Sologenic Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $199.28 million and $1.03 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,210 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

