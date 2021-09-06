Somerville Kurt F Boosts Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 3.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,335. The company has a market capitalization of $354.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

