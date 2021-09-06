Somerville Kurt F Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,031 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.96. 42,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

