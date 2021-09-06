Somerville Kurt F Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

