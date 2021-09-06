Somerville Kurt F Has $7.96 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

