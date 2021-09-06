Somerville Kurt F Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 73,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 16,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,681,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,034,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

