Somerville Kurt F Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

