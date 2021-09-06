SONM [old] 1-Day Volume Tops $88,593.00 (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM [old] has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM [old]

