Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Up 1%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. 6,222,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,798,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

