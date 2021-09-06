Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,913,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $40.68 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

