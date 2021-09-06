South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.