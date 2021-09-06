Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,463 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.