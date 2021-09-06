SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $562,863.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

