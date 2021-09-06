SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $39,270.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,503,903 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,064 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

