Spartan Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 82,498,040 coins and its circulating supply is 74,901,569 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

