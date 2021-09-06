SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

