SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

