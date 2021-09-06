Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 1%

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.91). Approximately 315,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,050,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.56. The stock has a market cap of £368.37 million and a PE ratio of 58.08.

In other news, insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

