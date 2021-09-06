Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.