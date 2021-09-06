Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

