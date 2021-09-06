Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

