Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

