Spinnaker Trust Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

